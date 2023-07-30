Blogging Dirty
Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history

These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 4 & 3

Mike Kenn. 4. 4. LT. Mike Kenn. 1978-1994. player. 44. Stats.

Consistency was Mike Kenn's specialty. The Atlanta Falcons did not have to worry about the left tackle position for 17 seasons, which is such a luxury. Kenn has the most games played in franchise history with 251. The six-foot-seven monster made five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

Tommy Nobis. player. 3. Stats. . LB. 44. 1966-1976. Tommy Nobis. 3

The first draft pick in Atlanta Falcons history, Tommy Nobis did not disappoint. 'Mr. Falcon' played 133 games and really set a high bar for future Falcons' linebackers. There is zero reason he should not be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he is certainly one of the greatest players in NFL history.

