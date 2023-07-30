Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 2
Julio Jones was a spectacle. In his prime, there was and never will be anyone like him. He had a rare combination of size, speed, smarts, and route running (among other things). He always kept his head down and worked harder than anyone.
Julio was feared by defensive coordinators as we saw him constantly get double-teamed and even saw him triple-teamed!
He had seven 1,000-yard seasons, five-straight (six yards short of six) 1,400-yard seasons, and a 1,871-yard season. And, of course, he had that ridiculous 300-yard game against the Carolina Panthers.
During his ten seasons with the Falcons, he totaled 903 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. Jet Jones also averaged 95.5 yards per game and moved the chains 621 times with the Falcons.