Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 30 & 29
Alex Mack needs to be on this list. While he played a rather forgotten position, he was a huge addition to the Falcons in free agency. He stabilized a position that was a disaster the year prior and was a key factor in the Falcons reaching their second Super Bowl.
Steve Bartkowski is a player who could be much higher on this list. He was the first good quarterback in the history of the Atlanta Falcons and a two-time Pro Bowler. The former first-overall pick led the league once in passing touchdowns, passer rating, and completion percentage—all in different seasons.