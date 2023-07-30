Blogging Dirty
Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history

These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 30 & 29

Alex Mack needs to be on this list. While he played a rather forgotten position, he was a huge addition to the Falcons in free agency. He stabilized a position that was a disaster the year prior and was a key factor in the Falcons reaching their second Super Bowl.

Steve Bartkowski is a player who could be much higher on this list. He was the first good quarterback in the history of the Atlanta Falcons and a two-time Pro Bowler. The former first-overall pick led the league once in passing touchdowns, passer rating, and completion percentage—all in different seasons.

