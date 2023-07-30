Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise
5 of 18
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 24 & 23
Rolland Lawrence could get his hands on the football. The cornerback had five-straight seasons with at least six interceptions! That is just incredible consistency with a stat that can be extremely volatile. He also had 658 interception return yards and 13 fumble recoveries. His 39 career interceptions is the most in franchise history.
Gerald Riggs was a workhorse for his team. He had three seasons with over 300 carries and one season with nearly 400. The big running back also had some excellent numbers which helped him make three Pro Bowls.