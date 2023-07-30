Blogging Dirty
Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history

These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 22 & 21

Jonathan Babineaux. DT. 2005-2016

The U.S.S. Babineaux might not have been the most eye-popping player but he sure was consistent. Babs played in 185 games for the Falcons, He had 27 sacks, nearly 400 tackles (as an interior defender), and 91 tackles for loss.

Michael Turner. RB. 2008-2012

There are a few running backs on here. Michael 'The Burner' Turner knew how to deliver blows with his bowling ball body. He racked up touchdowns and yards in every game he played—just go look at his yards per game with the Falcons.

