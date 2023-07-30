Blogging Dirty
Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history

These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 20 & 19

The Falcons had a consistent right guard in the late 80s and early 90s. Bill Fralic played in 116 games while making four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

The former fifth-round pick has proven to be one of the biggest draft steals in recent history. Grady Jarrett has been a consistent force on a Falcons defense that has been anything but—or maybe they have been consistent, just consistently bad. He just continues to go out on the field and play. His rank will only go up in the years to come.

