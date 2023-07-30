Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 16 & 15
The Falcons have had some pretty good tackles in their history and there is certainly another one that will make an appearance. Bob Whitefield, much like Jake Matthews, was a consistent player who never got much recognition even though he deserved it. One Pro Bowl is a travesty—again, just like Matthews.
If you haven't heard the name Scott Case, then you better learn it. Case was a very versatile defensive back for a long time. He played in 162 games for Atlanta and had 30 interceptions—10 of which came in one season (1988)—seven fumble recoveries, seven-and-a-half sacks, and 959 tackles. He even had a 170-tackle season in 1990.