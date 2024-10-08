Ranking Atlanta Falcons remaining games from easiest to hardest
The Atlanta Falcons are 3-2 after five weeks and sit atop the NFC South thanks to two divisional wins in their last two games. While we would all love to be 5-0, this is a solid record considering how the season started.
The Falcons had what was deemed as the easiest schedule in 2024. However, that has changed thanks to the volatile nature of the NFL. The Dirty Birds will have to overcome some rising teams over their final 12 games against 11 opponents.
Let's look at an updated ranking of the remaining games for the current leaders of the NFC South.
Ranking Falcons' final 12 games of the 2024 regular season
12. Giants @ Falcons, Week 16
Little explanation is needed here; the New York Giants are not a good team. Their offense has been Malik Nabers and not much else while their defense isn't good.
Daniel Jones has proven to be a one-year wonder and not having Saquon Barkley makes things easier for opposing defenses. Yes, they are coming off of a win but it is hard to think it wasn't a fluke.
10. Falcons vs. Panthers, Weeks 6 & 18
The Falcons have the luxury of playing one of the league's worst teams twice. The Panthers have been much better with Andy Dalton under center but their defense gives up a lot of touchdowns. Even if you get in a shootout, you like your chances at home and on the road.
9. Falcons @ Raiders, Week 15
The Raiders have pulled off a couple of upsets this season but their quarterback is one that the Falcons wrecked the last time they went head-to-head. They likely won't have Davante Adams for much longer which is a huge piece for any offense.