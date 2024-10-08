Ranking Atlanta Falcons remaining games from easiest to hardest
8. Falcons @ Broncos, Week 11
The Broncos have played well recently extending their winning streak to three games on Sunday. However, their offense has limitations so if you can score a few touchdowns, you love your chances.
The other key is to avoid turning the ball over on offense. If Kirk Cousins can continue his hot pace then you like your chances of getting a win at Mile High.
7. Chargers @ Falcons, Week 13
The Falcons will exit their bye by playing the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Atlanta hasn't had great success against the AFC but the Chargers are a beatable team. Justin Herbert is always dealing with an ailment due to getting whacked every week which will give the home team an advantage.
6. Cowboys @ Falcons, Week 9
A big shocker early in the season has been the faltering Dallas Cowboys. This is a team the Falcons have struggled mightily against in recent years but 2024 has these two teams heading in opposite directions. There is no reason to think Zac Robinson won't get this run game rolling against one of the league's worst run defenses.
5. Seahawks @ Falcons, Week 7
A couple of weeks ago this game looked more difficult than it does now. The Seahawks got torched by Jared Goff and then got touched up by Daniel Jones. Why wouldn't we think Kirk Cousins would do the same?