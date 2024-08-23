Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Quarterbacks:
- Kirk Cousins
- Baker Mayfield
- Derek Carr
- Bryce Young
Some may think Baker Mayfield is better than Kirk Cousins, but looking at the numbers, it is not even close. Cousins beats Mayfield in the following categories: Completion percentage (by over five percent), touchdown percentage (by nearly one percent), yards per attempt, interception percentage, yards per game (by nearly 60 yards), passer rating (by nearly 10 points), and QBR.
Not only that, but add in the fact that Mayfield is losing the OC responsible for arguably his best season and Cousins is going to an offense with an even better offensive line than he had the year prior and it should be clear that Cousins is better.
After Mayfield, there is a gap. Derek Carr had a strong finish to the season but was wholly inconsistent all season long. He has had a terrible start to camp, and along with that is paired with a pretty abysmal offensive line. Do not be surprised if Bryce Young surpasses him this year. Young has Canales now, who just helped Mayfield rejuvenate his career, and has had upgrades to his line and weapons.