Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Wide receivers:
- 'Aints
- Buccaneers
- Falcons
- Panthers
Sad to say the Aints have the best WR core in the NFL. Chris Olave is a great player and probably the second-best WR in the South (until this Drake London breakout season). Rashid Shaheed is one of the best deep threats in the NFL and a quality WR2 and AT Perry is a great breakout candidate—week 18 he made a ridiculous leaping grab over Clark Phillips for a touchdown.
The Bucs also have a good WR core, spearheaded of course by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Jalen McMillan had a down year his last season at Washington, but the year prior had 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a great WR3 to have in an offense.
The Falcons WR core is pretty lacking. Drake London is a stud and a contested catching connoisseur and Darnell Mooney is a quality deep threat and route runner but has lackadaisical hands. Outside of that the Falcons lost Rondale Moore for the season, who was looking to play a Taylor Gabriel-esque role. Casey Washington has been looking good in camp, as good as a sixth-round rookie can look, and Khaderal Hodge is a quality YAC guy.
The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson, who is again a good route runner but has inconsistent hands. Adam Thielen is on the wrong side of 30, and probably won't get force-fed again. Xavier Leggette is a big body jump ball threat but struggles with more refined route running, has somewhat of a butterfingers problem, and will probably only mainly see targets in the red zone. One could argue their core is better than the Falcons, but they have no WR on their team with as much talent and upside as London, giving the Falcons the edge here.