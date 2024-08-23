Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Tight ends:
- Falcons
- Buccaneers
- 'Aints
- Panthers
Kyle Pitts is far and away the best tight end in this division. He is now fully healthy for the first time since his rookie year and has a good QB for the first time since his rookie year. Pitts 1,026 yards as a rookie would have led all tight ends in yards this season, now he is primed to have a repeat of that rookie year. Pitts also has the highest yards per catch of all active tight ends.
Cade Otton is the second-best tight end in this division, although he only had 400 yards last season, simply because this division lacks tight end talent. He did have a game-winning touchdown last season so props.
Juwan Johnson comes in at third because the Panthers tight-end room is a mess.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, a fourth-round rookie, has the most upside in a panthers' tight-end room that is pretty bad. He could be the second best tight end in the South this season, but because he has not yet played a snap he is fourth.