Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?

Falcons dominate the south (on paper at least).

By Arkesh Ray

Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens
Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens / Mitchell Layton/GettyImages
Tight ends:

  1. Falcons
  2. Buccaneers
  3. 'Aints
  4. Panthers

Kyle Pitts is far and away the best tight end in this division. He is now fully healthy for the first time since his rookie year and has a good QB for the first time since his rookie year. Pitts 1,026 yards as a rookie would have led all tight ends in yards this season, now he is primed to have a repeat of that rookie year. Pitts also has the highest yards per catch of all active tight ends.

Cade Otton is the second-best tight end in this division, although he only had 400 yards last season, simply because this division lacks tight end talent. He did have a game-winning touchdown last season so props.

Juwan Johnson comes in at third because the Panthers tight-end room is a mess.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, a fourth-round rookie, has the most upside in a panthers' tight-end room that is pretty bad. He could be the second best tight end in the South this season, but because he has not yet played a snap he is fourth.

