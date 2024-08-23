Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Offensive line:
- Falcons
- Buccaneers
- Panthers (interchangeable)
- 'Aints (interchangeable)
The Falcons have pro-bowl level players at three of five positions (60%) and all-pro and arguably the best guard at right guard. PFF ranked the Falcons' unit as third-best in the entire NFC.
The Buccaneers have PFF's ninth best offensive line in the NFC, which was good enough to be the second highest NFC South team on the list.
The Panthers had one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league last season but spent money to fix it this offseason. Robert Hunt at guard was a great pick-up (a slight overpay) and Damien Lewis only gave up three sacks last season.
The Aints have the worst offensive line in the South. Right tackle Trevor Penning has not gotten any better since entering the NFL and continues to get beat badly, even in camp. Right guard Ceasar Ruiz is honestly not much better. Their only saving grace is if their top 15 pick in Fuaga is any good, but he is questionable to start the season.