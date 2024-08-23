Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Linebackers:
- Falcons (interchangeable)
- 'Aints (interchangeable)
- Buccaneers
- Panthers
Might be a bit biased here but the Falcons found a diamond in the rough in Nate Landman last season, who finished top 10 in Pro Bowl voting for linebackers. They also get Troy Andersen back and added a fourth-round rookie in JD Bertland who had a 90.3 PFF grade in the second preseason game, along with three run stops and two tackles for losses.
The Saints of course have a great core spear-headed by Demario Davis and Pete Warner. Picking which core is better just comes down to preference.
The Bucs lost arguably their best linebacker in Devin White, who was a key part of their Super Bowl victory in 2020. They retained Lavonte David however which keeps them above the Panthers.
The Panthers lost Frankie Luvu, who was very underrated. Shaq Thompson is good, but old, and only played two games last year.