Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
Falcons dominate the south (on paper at least).
By Arkesh Ray
Cornerbacks:
- 'Aints
- Falcons (interchangeable)
- Buccaneers (interchangeable)
- Panthers
Unfortunately, the 'Aints have the best CB room in the South and it isn't even close. Lattimore has been struggling to stay on the field recently but when he does is a beast. Adebo was good last season, and although Alontae Taylor struggled last season (45.7 PFF grade yikes) he was good his rookie season. Now add Kool-Aid McKinstry into the mix and you have a very nice CB room.
The Falcons, Bucs, and Panthers all have one very good CB (Terrell, Dean, and Horn) and the rest of the room is just throwing something at the wall and hoping it sticks. Hopefully, Clark Phillips is it for the Falcons, but as of right now, there can be no definitive claims. The Panthers are at four becaus Horn struggles to stay on the field.