Ranking each position group in the NFC South: Where do Falcons rank?
By Arkesh Ray
Safeties:
- Falcons
- Buccaneers
- 'Aints
- Panthers
The Falcons no debate have the best safety room in the South and, arguably, the entire NFL. Only the Ravens have an argument for a better safety room. The Falcons now have two ball hawk safeties who were both second-team all-pro last season (Bates should have been first-team) and one of them is arguably the best safety in the entire NFL.
The Bucs come in at second because they have a first-team all-pro safety (should have been second-team), but Drake London sonned him in the second Bucs game of the season in 2023.
The Saints come in at third. Although Honey Badger isn't near the level of play he used to be on the Chiefs he is still a pretty solid player and better than any safety the Panthers have.
Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods is not a bad duo by any means, its just that the South has so much safety talent.