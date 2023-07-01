Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since 1990
By Nick Halden
15. Hugh Millen (1998-90) 3 Starts 2-1 Record
Despite throwing more interceptions than touchdowns Millen won two games with the Falcons which is more than enough to boost him to 16 considering the extremely low bar Atlanta's history sets for the position. Millen was a career backup whose best season came the year after leaving the Falcons to join the Patriots passing for over 3,000 yards and winning five games in the 1991 season.
14. Tony Graziani (1997-99) 5 Starts 2-3 Record
Graziani winning two games with the Falcons doesn't match with with the stat lines or the short three-year career. However, looking back Graziani did makes two key plays to help seal both wins despite badly struggling and leaning on the team to carry what were five below-average starts. Still, winning two games as an Atlanta starting quarterback is more than enough to sneak inside the top fifteen for Tony.
13. Steve DeBerg (1998) 1 Starts 0-1 Record
Steve DeBerg had a respected career before stepping away from the NFL from 1993-1998 when he returned to the league as a backup for the Falcons. Despite spending a lot of time away from this level of football DeBerg stepped into his backup role and finished the season with 369 passing yards and 3 touchdowns to only one interception.
The fact that DeBerg accomplished this in 1998 taking the hits the defense was still allowed to deliver at age 44 perhaps he deserves a spot further up this list. However, considering his entire career with Atlanta it just isn't quite enough to push the veteran up another spot. Still, this remains as one of Atlanta's most impressive starters over the last three decades.