Ranking every Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback since 1990
By Nick Halden
5. Chris Miller (1987-93) 66 Starts 23-43 Record
Chris Miller is a top-five starter over the last three decades for no other reason than the Falcons continued to role with the former Atlanta quarterback for far too long. Miller is Atlanta's third all-time leading passer with 14,066 yards and did manage to lead the team to a playoff berth and win a game in the 1991 season.
Miller is an important part of Atlanta's history but one that is will be remembered both for the production and the consistent losing efforts during his time as a starter.
4. Jeff George (1994-96) 35 Starts 16-19 Record
George finished with 8,575 passing yards for the Falcons and 50 touchdowns to 32 interceptions and despite fewer starts was clearly the superior quarterback compared to Miller. He gave the Falcons a much better chance to win and if not for an ugly start to the 1996 season would be remembered far more favorably in Atlanta's history.
3. Michael Vick (2001-06) 67 Starts 38-28-1
There is no questioning that Vick was a more electric player than the quarterback who earns the second spot on this list. However, these rankings are considering not only on the field production but the impact on the franchise.
Despite off-the-field issues Vick is going to long be remembered in Atlanta sports lore bringing a boring Atlanta team into relevance and giving the Falcons a star at quarterback the franchise hadn't had in franchise history.