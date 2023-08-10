Ranking Every Quarterback the Atlanta Falcons Face This Year
Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL and can determine if a team is a Super Bowl contender or headed for a high draft pick. As the regular season gets closer, we’re going to rank every quarterback the Atlanta Falcons will face this year.
The team will face a future hall-of-famer, two of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league, the first overall pick in the NFL draft, and a quarterback many views as the future of the league. These ratings are completely objective and based on their playing history (in college for the rookies) and their projections for this year.
14. Colt McCoy
At this point in his career, we know who Colt McCoy is as an NFL quarterback. He’s made 36 starts and has nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns. He offers limited mobility outside the pocket and is nothing more than a desperation option for a Cardinals team suffering the blowback from Kyler Murray’s ACL injury. Although he has more experience than some of the options listed below, he offers very limited upside.
13. Sam Howell
After only making one start for the Washington Commanders last season, it seems they’re set on proceeding with Sam Howell as their full-time starter this year. The young quarterback had a weird career at North Carolina where at one point he seemed like an early first round choice before sliding to the 5th round in the 2022 NFL Draft. If he somehow comes out and shocks everyone by being a stellar player, this choice could look stupid, but as of right now this ranking seems fair based on what we know about him.