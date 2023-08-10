Ranking Every Quarterback the Atlanta Falcons Face This Year
12. Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is seemingly QB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a tumultuous past two years. He’s gone from the Browns to the Panthers to the Rams and now the Bucs just since 2021, and the organization will be hoping he can play well if they have any hopes of competing for a playoff spot. Based on what we know about Mayfield so far, he’s a turnover-prone quarterback who tends to play hero ball even if it leads to a bone-headed interception. His career win-loss record is 31-38 and he’s turned the ball over 78 times in the past five seasons.
11. Jordan Love
The curious case of Jordan Love will finally be under the spotlight in the 2023 NFL season now that Aaron Rodgers is in New York. He’s only started one game in three seasons, only attempted 83 passes, and has more turnovers than touchdowns so far. Saying that, Love was put in a truly awkward position in Green Bay and this will be the first time we get to see him as a season-long starter in the NFL. He has much more potential than the three quarterbacks above but it’ll be interesting to see if he’s more of a game manager than a surefire star this season.