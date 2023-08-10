Ranking Every Quarterback the Atlanta Falcons Face This Year
2. Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence was viewed as the golden boy before he even stepped on an NFL field, and last season showed us exactly why. He threw for over 4,000 yards, had a 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio, and helped the Jaguars secure one of the biggest comebacks in playoff history last season. Both his personal and team trajectory are on the way up and it seems likely he’ll secure his spot as one of the five best quarterbacks in the league by the team next season is over.
1. Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the same player who won MVP in 2020, but he’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The four-time MVP struggled with turnovers last year and had his lowest passer rating since he became a full-time starter back in 2008. None of that matters. Rodgers is one of the smartest players in the game, has rarely missed the playoffs since his career started, and will be playing with one of the league’s best young receivers in Garrett Wilson. There’s a chance Lawrence and Rodgers could be flipped on this ranking but until the Jet’s new quarterback proves he’s officially washed, he deserves the number one spot.