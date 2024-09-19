Ranking every remaining quarterback on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
1. Patrick Mahomes
Despite the recent turnover concerns, there is no argument for any other quarterback on the Atlanta Falcons schedule. Until the final second runs off the clock, there isn't a lead or moment that feels safe when Mahomes is standing on the other sideline. Perhaps the true definition of greatness is the fear Patrick brings even in the darkest situation.
Whether it is with seconds on the clock trailing or finding a way to get a 4th and long it seems the Chiefs and Mahomes always find a way. It is hard to see that changing as Kansas City heads to Atlanta on Sunday Night Football.
2. Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is a top-ten quarterback in this league who simply doesn't appear built for the playoffs. The same could be said of Tony Romo or any number of great regular season quarterbacks. While this is frustrating for Dallas fans you are still going to win a lot of games because of your franchise star.
In the regular season, there are few teams who have played at as high of a level as Dallas. That is completely built around Prescott and his ability to keep the offense ahead of the chains and consistently make the right decisions.