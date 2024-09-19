Ranking every remaining quarterback on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
3. Justin Herbert
On pure talent, Justin Herbert has an argument to be at the top of this list. Perhaps under Jim Harbaugh with a strong run game, we will finally see the leap forward we've been expecting since Herbert's rookie season. The Chargers are sitting at 2-0 on the season with very winnable games ahead and little pressure being put on the franchise star.
This is going to be the year we find out Herbert's ceiling finally getting the perfect head coach and the run game being brought back to life.
4. Baker Mayfield
Cleveland bailed on their franchise quarterback after one injury-plagued season and Mayfield is showing just how egregious that mistake was. Winning the NFC South and upsetting the Eagles in round one was just the start for the Tampa quarterback.
Coming into this season it is clear he is more comfortable and confident within the offense. This is Baker's team and they play with the chip on their shoulder approach you would expect. Baker's only issue is forcing plays that aren't there or at times believing he is a bit faster than reality. However, what he has accomplished in Tampa has been fun to watch and deserves immense respect.