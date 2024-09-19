Ranking every remaining quarterback on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
5. Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith are both so easy to root for. An underdog attitude and energy that has brought them back to relevance after bailing on Steelers' backup quarterback Russell Wilson at the perfect time.
Smith isn't going to be the reason you win most games but he also isn't going to be the reason you lose. Smith is a great game manager who understands and embraces his role. This continues to be one of the better stories in the league and a great comeback for Smith.
6. Gardner Minshew
Coming off having the Colts on the verge of a playoff berth in 2023 and upsetting the Ravens in Week 2 this season Minshew has to rank in this spot. The quarterback no one wants to start and every team wants as a backup. It seems everywhere that Minshew lands all he does is play better than expected and find ways to win games he shouldn't.
Feeding Brock Bowers and Adams, Minshew sat back and made plays when the Raiders had to have them. An underrated player who continues to find his way into the starting lineup.