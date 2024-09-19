Ranking every remaining quarterback on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
7. Derek Carr
Having Carr this low might catch some heat based on how the Saints have started the season. However, let's be fair here it was only four weeks ago Saints fans and media pundits were suggesting it was time for a change in the position.
Mid-round draft pick Spencer Rattler was gaining traction as a possible starter. There is a reason for this and despite the recent hot streak the larger sample size tells us the Saints overpaid for Carr and soon the veteran quarterback is going to come back down to earth to remind the Saints of just that.
8. Sam Darnold
It isn't time to buy back your Sam Darnold stock just yet. We've seen this before from the former Jet and Panther putting together a short hot streak only to come back to earth. However, this time does feel different with the Vikings getting the best version of Darnold. All of the talent is there it is simply the coaching and decision-making that the Panthers and Jets were unable to improve.
Perhaps the loss of J.J. McCarthy won't prove to be as impactful as we believe with Darnold finally having an expectation-free season under center. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Minnesota starter quickly climbing his way up this list.