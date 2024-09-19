Ranking every remaining quarterback on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
9. Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton is a step below Gardner Minshew and Sam Darnold in a player who has a lower ceiling but a more reliable floor. Dalton is going to step in and be the adult in the room and play point guard. You aren't going to have late-game heroics or wow throws just as you won't have the terrible turnovers.
Dalton being put into the lineup in place of Bryce Young speaks to where this franchise is and the desperation and poor decision-making that have taken over. Both Dalton and Young deserve better.
10.Jayden Daniels
There is so much to love about Jayden Daniels and the way he plays. However, the way he runs an offense lends itself to injury. There is reason to wonder if the Falcons are even going to be playing Daniels this deep into the season.
Still, Jayden has had a handful of impressive moments early on and has given Washington reason to believe they made the right decision. Allow the rookie time to learn to pick his spots to run and rely on his arm and this team could be a surprisingly tough out late in the season if Daniels is able to protect himself and stay healthy.