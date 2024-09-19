Ranking every remaining quarterback on Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
11. Daniel Jones
Two things can be true the New York Giants have set Daniel Jones up for failure and Jones isn't a franchise quarterback. The two aren't mutually exclusive and both are the case in New York. The quarterback's confidence is shattered and the offensive line is doing their best to destroy what was left of it.
Your best weapon is now in Philly and already a part of the fanbase is ready for Drew Lock. Things are going to only grow uglier in New York.
12. Bo Nix
Bo Nix looks exactly like the quarterback who played at Auburn and not the veteran college quarterback he was with the Ducks. It isn't surprising to see the regression in play considering the lack of talent in Denver and the far superior defenses Nix is facing.
All of the chatter of Sean Payton finding a way with this team appears to be misplaced. They reached on a quarterback who is unlikely to survive the season as the starter. The poor decision-making and running into trouble are going to end with Bo Nix sitting on the bench.