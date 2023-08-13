Ranking Every Starting Running Back the Atlanta Falcons Face This Year
No. 11: Breece Hall*
If Breece Hall hadn’t torn his ACL last season, he would be significantly higher up this list. The second year running back was playing stellar football before suffering his injury, and the Jets will be hoping he’s back to full strength and can shake off any potential rust quickly now that they face heightened expectations. It won’t be shocking to see him continue his strong play in year two, but it also wouldn’t shock anyone if he didn’t get rolling until week five or six.
No. 10: David Montgomery
David Montgomery is a player you always seem to want more from since he entered the league. Besides a strong season in 2020, it’s safe to say he’s been an average starting running back in the NFL. Some of that could be blamed on the play calling, the offensive line, or even the quarterback play as the Bears moved toward Justin Fields. It’ll be interesting to see how Montgomery plays in Detroit after the Lions signed him to a three-year deal.
No. 9: Brian Robinson Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr. had a noteworthy rookie season for a variety of reasons. The young running back was unfortunately shot during an armed robbery that resulted in him missing the first four games of the NFL season. After he took the starting job though, he showed his potential as a lead rusher within the league. His career is on an upwards trajectory and as he goes into the season expecting to carry a heavy workload, he should solidify his place as an above-average starter.