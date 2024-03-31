Ranking Falcons' biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Six players the Atlanta Falcons stole in day three of the draft over the past decade.
Building a great team in the NFL requires you to hit on your day-three draft picks. Look no further than the Kansas City Chiefs who have brought in franchise players like L'Jarius Sneed (who has since been traded, Trey Smith, and Isiah Pacheco in rounds four through seven.
These are the rounds where you have to bring in depth players with the hopes of them developing into top-quality starters in the league.
The Falcons have been able to land these six draft gems over the past ten years.
Damontae Kazee was exactly one of those players; he came into the league backing up Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, took over for them when they got injured, and found himself leading the league in interceptions as a second-year player.
He played a crazy style of football and flew around the field. He ended up following Dan Quinn to Dallas for a season before spending the last two years in Pittsburgh.