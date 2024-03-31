Ranking Falcons' biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Six players the Atlanta Falcons stole in day three of the draft over the past decade.
Tyler Allgeier exceeded all of our expectations as a rookie. After being inactive in his first game, Allgeier slowly worked his way to becoming the lead running back for Arthur Smith's offense.
He quickly found himself getting carry after carry which ultimately resulted in him breaking the Falcons' rookie rushing record. All of this came from a fifth-round pick, Bijan Robinson didn't even stake claim to the record Allgeier set.
Bijan's arrival scooted Allgeier down a spot but he will continue being the thunder to Bijan's lightning.