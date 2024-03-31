Blogging Dirty
Ranking Falcons' biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade

Six players the Atlanta Falcons stole in day three of the draft over the past decade.

By Grayson Freestone

Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Drafted out of the Ivy League as a safety, Foye Oluokun defied everyone's expectations. He converted to linebacker and year-by-year made an impression on the coaching staff.

After Deion Jones' rapid downfall, Oluokun became the Falcons' best linebacker. He led the NFL in tackles in 2021 which landed him a lucrative contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foye led the league once again in tackle as a first-year Jaguar and continues to prove he is one of the best in the game.

The Falcons would have loved to have been the ones to sign him to a huge contract but they couldn't afford it at the time. Nonetheless, this was a sixth-round steal.

