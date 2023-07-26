Ranking NFC South head coaches from worst to best
By Nick Halden
Bruce Arians, Dan Quinn, Sean Payton, Matt Rhule, and Ron Rivera have all left the NFC South over the last half-decade shaking up what had been seasons of stability in the division. Arians stepped down after winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and playing the eventual champion Rams tough in the playoffs the following season.
Dan Quinn clearly is a great coordinator but was never able to fix a franchise that was broken after an infamous loss to Brady's Patriots. Quinn is now the DC in Dallas and is likely to get another chance at a head coaching job this off-season.
Ron Rivera was in a very similar situation never able to return the Panthers to the level that carried them to a Super Bowl they lost to Peyton Manning and the Broncos. After seasons of struggling River and the Panthers parted ways with Ron spending the last few seasons coaching Washington. With Carolina turning to Matt Rhule a decision that cost the franchise dearly.
Sean Payton walked away from the game two seasons ago clearly knowing the Saints were heading in the wrong direction. Payton took a season off before returning only to prefer joining Denver over returning to a franchise that clearly has issues at head coach.
Now question there are reasons for concern with each of these four teams parting ways with a dependable head coach in favor of question marks. While for Carolina and Atlanta, the change was needed there are reasons for concern with the other two teams in this division leading us to the worst head coach in the NFC South.