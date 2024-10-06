Ranking NFC South quarterbacks after Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins light it up
By Nick Halden
4. Andy Dalton
The veteran quarterback has breathed life back into the Carolina Panthers season. Yes, this is still a roster free from obvious talent but Dalton has made the most of his chance and the skill players on the roster. Only playing two games this season and still being inside the top 12 in touchdown passes going into today's games speaks to how well Dalton has played.
Bouncing around the league after starting for the Bengals for nine seasons Dalton has spent time with the Cowboys, Bears, Saints, and now is in his second season with the Panthers. While there is a very limited ceiling for Dalton the veteran has proven capable of giving his teams a chance each week.
Andy Dalton is a lesser version of Kirk Cousins, an experienced veteran who is going to be the adult in the room getting the offense focused on the next play. It isn't fair to Bryce Young and the young quarterback has been set up for failure for the start. However, it is impossible to put him back into the lineup with how well Dalton has played each of the last two weeks. Something Atlanta fans hope changes as they prepare for Carolina in Week 6.