Ranking NFC South quarterbacks after Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins light it up
By Nick Halden
3. Derek Carr
Derek Carr's garbage time numbers at the end of last season have a lot of fans an pundits fooled about who the quarterback is moving forward. Yes, Carr has a higher ceiling than Dalton and has played at a higher level this season. However, just as we saw against the Falcons he is going to make the back-breaking mistake and shrink in the game's biggest moments.
Whether it was yelling at teammates last season or failing to deliver in the biggest spots this is who Derek Carr is. A veteran who can pile up great numbers when the attention and expectations aren't focused on the veteran.
There is a reason the Raiders were willing to move away from their franchise quarterback in favor of having no plan whatsoever. Realizing Carr was never going to be able to win the big games. When expectations are low and no one is expecting anything of the veteran that is when Carr is at his best.
After two explosive games, the Saints have faded and lost two straight. Carr's role in both losses has been an inability to make THE play when given the chance. A trait that will remain a part of the veteran's legacy.