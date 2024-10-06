Ranking NFC South quarterbacks after Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins light it up
By Nick Halden
2. Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield is playing as well as the quarterback has at any point in his career. The resume and experience of Kirk Cousins are the only reasons that keep Mayfield from grabbing that top spot as well as the recency bias of Mayfield's production slowing vs. Atlanta while Cousins broke a franchise record and won in OT.
If there is one concern for Mayfield right now it is the bravado and trash talk that comes when he wins. A trait the quarterback took from college to Cleveland before appearing humbled in his next three stops around the league. Throwing shots at Tom Brady and talking trash between plays is Baker in a nutshell. Love him or hate him for it when the quarterback is at his best everyone is going to hear about it.
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are allowing the veteran quarterback to help cover for a struggling run game and keep their defense off the field. This version of Baker is going to be a huge threat not only to the rest of the NFC South but to pull off another playoff upset. As long as Cousins is playing at this level the Bucs are legitimate contenders.