Ranking NFC South quarterbacks after Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins light it up
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The Kirk Cousins critiques will quiet for at least this week as the veteran takes a victory lap. This is allowed when you win on a short week against a division rival while setting a franchise record. If there is one frustration with Cousins it is the interceptions that continue to mount.
Aside from this, what more can you expect from the veteran? Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney are suddenly great receivers and the Atlanta offense scored their highest point total thus far under Raheem Morris. Atlanta's offense never looked this capable of explosive under Arthur Smith.
While Zac Robinson deserves credit for his adjustments no player deserves more than Kirk Cousins. Cousins has been a part of three losing organizations and each time winning and huge numbers have followed. It is fun to imagine what the veteran could have accomplished if he landed in a situation like San Francisco with Atlanta's former OC or in a similarly stacked situation.
Regardless, the Falcons have the best and by far most proven starter in the NFC South. If Cousins is healthy there shouldn't be any legitimate questions about who the most talented starter is this season.