Ranking the 3 best potential QBs options for Falcons this offseason
The good is news is that they have options.
The good news for the Falcons is that they know exactly where they stand at QB. There are more than a couple NFL teams that can't say the same. The bad news is that the answer to that, more or less, boils down to "not really having one." Maybe one of either Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will be on the roster next year, but after last year's performances, it's obvious that neither are either short or longterm answers in Atlanta. There's plenty of talent already on the roster, especially on offense – whoever the Falcons go and get will have the time of his life throwing to Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and (maybe) Kyle Pitts. Plus, whatever offense new head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson put in place will surely be better than whatever it was that Arthur Smith was trying to do. It's why Atlanta is considered one of the premier destinations for any free agent QB, and why they're in basically every rumor for every available QB. But which of the available guys makes the most sense? Here are the top three options that would make the Falcons an NFC South contender in 2024.