Ranking the 3 best potential QBs options for Falcons this offseason
The good is news is that they have options.
3. Baker Mayfield
Credit where it's due: Mayfield resurrected his career in a way that we don't see very often. It'd be hard to find too many people who thought the same guy who was being flown to LA on a last moment's notice to spot start for the Rams would, only a year later, be in line for an eight or nine figure extension. But that's what 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a division title gets you. Mayfield would be more than suitable in Atlanta, where he'd be reunited with Morris/Robinson after the short 2022 stint with the Rams. His ceiling probably isn't quite as high as some of the other options available to Atlanta, but if his Tampa Bay stat line is the ceiling, they'll happily take two or three years of that. And Mayfield getting to play against the Bucs twice a year would surely provide at least a couple great Overconfident Baker Mayfield Moments. There are better QB options available, but there's an argument that none of them would come with as many fun soundbites. It's hard to imagine the Bucs let Mayfield walk, especially in the same division, but NFL fans can dream.