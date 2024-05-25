Ranking the 3 most difficult stretches of the Falcons 2024 schedule
Last season, the Atlanta Falcons were given the easiest schedule in the NFL. They clearly did not take advantage of that as they only amassed seven wins.
Fortunately, this year, they get a do-over. No matter where you look across the internet, each strength of schedule ranking has the Falcons at 32.
However, that does not mean they can just sleep through their regular season. They still have some tough stretches, especially to open the season. Here we will rank the three toughest three-game stretches for the Falcons in 2024.
Third toughest stretch comes in week 13 to 15
W13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
W14: at Minnesota Vikings
W15: at Las Vegas Raiders
While this may not seem like a tough stretch against a transitioning Chargers team and two teams with uncertainty at the quarterback position, it will be a grind for the east-coast Atlanta Falcons.
First, you have to go against Justin Herbert who can put up 400 yards and four touchdowns on any defense. Then you have to go on the road against a Vikings team who will be looking to upset their former quarterback before traveling far West to play on Monday Night Football.
This will also be the first three games coming out of the bye week. The Falcons will need to wake up from their extra rest immediately.