Ranking the 3 most difficult stretches of the Falcons 2024 schedule
The Atlanta Falcons will open up the season with their hardest stretch of the year.
Second toughest stretch comes in week 8 to 10
W8: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
W9: vs. Dallas Cowboys
W10: at New Orleans Saints
The Atlanta Falcons will have a tough home game sandwiched between two road divisional games
The Falcons were able to take home a win in Tampa Bay last year but they were lucky to. They need to play a cleaner game on the road to win.
Then they play a Cowboys team they have struggled mightily against in recent years. While they have had a lazy offseason, they still have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. The Falcons must find a way to beat a team that has dominated them.
Then you have to travel to New Orleans, a place the Falcons have struggled to win at. Not to mention, it is never easy to win divisional games.