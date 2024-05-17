Ranking the 5 biggest revenge games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons are going to see plenty of familiar faces who will want to bring them down in 2024.
2 of 5
4. Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders
As the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn amassed 43 wins giving him the fourth most in franchise history.
However, he was abruptly fired a handful of games into the 2020 season and that was that. He is now entering his first season as the head coach of the Washington Commanders and will be taking on his former team.
While there won't be much bad blood in Quinn, that is just not who he is, there will be that extra motivation to pull off an upset. The Falcons need to prepare for a tough fight at FedEx Field.
There is also the fact that Kirk Cousins will be going up against his former team. Hopefully, he will have a 'You Like That' moment.