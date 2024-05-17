Ranking the 5 biggest revenge games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
1. New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
This will always bring a little extra out of the players but that is especially true for this season. The way last season ended for the Falcons was not pretty after the Saints decided to run up the score when they should have just kneeled the ball down.
While I understand the view of 'then just stop it,' that is irrelevant here. When you line up in a kneel-down, you are telling the defense that things are over, there is no reason for any contact that could result in an injury. You turn off your football mindset when the team lines up to kneel the ball.
I don't think anyone would take too kindly to someone randomly diving at your knees when there is a mutual understanding that the contact is over.
Raheem Morris needs to roll the footage of last year to give his team that extra edge to beat the life out of their heated rivals. There will be an extra edge to these two matchups this year.