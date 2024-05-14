Ranking the 5 toughest games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These games will prove to be the toughest tests for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 season.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)
I also had trouble putting the Steelers on here because there is so much unknown with them. They have two quarterbacks who haven't been great and will be trying to get adjusted and then they have Arthur Smith calling plays—need I say more?
But, similar to the matchup in Minnesota, there will be extra motivation on the side of the Steelers. The players are going to be motivated to get revenge for their offensive coordinator.
The biggest issue in all of this for Atlanta is T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary vs. Watt and Highsmith is not a fun thought. You also cannot forget about Cam Heyward.