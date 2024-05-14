Ranking the 5 toughest games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These games will prove to be the toughest tests for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 season.
3. Dallas Cowboys (Home)
2024 could be the season when the Dallas Cowboys take a nosedive. They have seemingly hit a wall with their roster and they have been anything but aggressive this offseason.
However, you still have to face regular-season Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The Falcons have struggled to keep up with Dallas in their recent matchups and while they are better equipped this year, it still isn't a fun thought.
Throw in trying to block Micah Parsons and the Falcons have some difficult game-planning to do. I don't like this matchup for Atlanta one bit.