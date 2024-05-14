Ranking the 5 toughest games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
2. Philadelphia Eagles (Road)
Thinking about an indoor team like the Atlanta Falcons traveling to Philadelphia is not a fun thought—especially if it is in November or December. The Falcons have not played great in the cold and the rowdy environment may throw them off.
There is also the fact that they will have to find a way to stop an offense that can do anything. Finding a way to limit A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, and the legs of Jalen Hurts is not a pleasant thought. And we shouldn't expect the Falcons to get a consistent pass rush off the edge against their offensive line.
Then on defense, you are going to have a motivated Jalen Carter and a deep defensive line to block. The Falcons should be able to take advantage of a retooled secondary, however.