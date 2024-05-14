Ranking the 5 toughest games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Wildcard: Washington Commanders (Road)
I wanted to throw in one that could prove to be a battle. We do not know what the Washington Commanders will look like but when you look at their roster, they have a chance to be a tough opponent.
This is a game that you hope will be scheduled late in the season when rookie QB Jayden Daniels has been beaten up a little bit. I wouldn't want to see him when his legs are fresh because the Falcons struggled to get quarterbacks on the ground in crucial situations last season and Daniels is likely to rely on his legs early in his career.
They also have a talented defense that has added guys like Bobby Wagner, Dorance Armstrong, and Frankie Luvu to their front seven.
Dan Quinn knows what it takes to win which means the Commanders could be a tough matchup for anyone.