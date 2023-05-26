Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' Best Defensive Backs of the Past 20 Seasons
1. No. 3: Ricardo Allen
After starting his career at cornerback with the Atlanta Falcons, Ricardo Allen transitioned to playing safety before the start of the 2015 NFL season. After a non-impactful rookie season, Allen ended up starting 14 games during his second season in Atlanta.
Overall, his time in Atlanta included 76 starts, 11 interceptions, 340 tackles, and he deflected 26 passes. His biggest issue during his tenure in Atlanta was injuries as Allen only played a full season twice during his time with the team.
2. No. 2: William Moore
Similar to Allen, William Moore had a slow start to his career as he only played in two games during his rookie season. Throughout the next few seasons, Moore would continue to struggle with injuries, but he was also an impact player when he was able to stay on the field.
Moore started 15 games during the 2010 season and recorded 5 interceptions and 71 tackles. He snagged another 4 interceptions in 2012 to go along with 75 tackles and his only career Pro Bowl nomination. His last good season was 2013 when he started all 16 games, snagged 3 interceptions, and recorded 86 tackles.
3. No. 1: Thomas DeCoud
Thomas DeCoud was paired up with Moore to create one of the best safety combinations in the league. He was able to stay on the field more than Allen and Moore and played in 89 games for the Atlanta Falcons during his six years with the team.
He only missed one game during his last five seasons with the team, and snagged 14 interceptions, forced four fumbles, and 376 tackles throughout his time in Atlanta. His contributions also helped the Falcons reach the playoffs in 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012.