Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' Best Defensive Backs of the Past 20 Seasons
4. No. 5: Brent Grimes
Brent Grimes was a fan favorite during his career with the Atlanta Falcons due to his small stature and his unlikely path to NFL success. After going undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, Grimes went to play overseas before playing two games for the Falcons in 2007.
Throughout his next five seasons with the team though, he would start 43 games, record 13 interceptions, and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010. After suffering a torn Achilles at the beginning of the 2012 season, his time with Atlanta came to an end.
5. No. 4: Robert Alford
Even though Robert Alford never earned Pro Bowl honors during his time with Atlanta, his tenure with the team was more consistent and his contributions cannot be understated. He played in 88 games with 76 starts and was a consistent fixture for the Falcons’ secondary.
He only missed two games during his last four seasons with the team, and overall he recorded 10 interceptions, 303 tackles, deflected 85 passes, and helped Atlanta reach the playoffs in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
6. No. 3: DeAngelo Hall
DeAngelo Hall was one of the most popular defensive players in the NFL during his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Known for his trash-talking, his playmaking ability, and the occasional defensive lapse, his time with the team was nothing less than a roller coaster ride.
He only played in 10 games during his rookie season, but started 31 games during the 2005-2006 seasons, where he earned Pro Bowl honors during both seasons. With 17 interceptions during his time with the team, he was able to make several impactful plays, but never helped the team make the playoffs after his rookie year.
Before the start of the 2008 NFL season, Atlanta traded him to the Oakland Raiders, but he lasted less than a year with the team and finished his career in Washington before retiring in 2017.