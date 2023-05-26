Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' Best Defensive Backs of the Past 20 Seasons
7. No. 2: A.J. Terrell
This ranking might catch casual NFL fans off guard as Terrell still seems to be underrated amongst most fans. Throughout his three seasons in the league, the cornerback has provided an immediate impact and earned an All-Pro nomination after his 2021 season.
He has started 44 games, recorded four interceptions, forced four fumbles, recorded 202 tackles, and will be an important part of the team’s transition from rebuilders to playoff hopefuls. Although Hall might have been the bigger name, he was never considered a lockdown corner that could completely shut down opposing wide receivers like Terrell does.
8. No. 1: Desmond Trufant
Desmond Trufant earned this ranking after seven productive seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Although he struggled with injuries in the 2016 and 2019 seasons, he also started 97 games for the team and earned Pro Bowl honors after the 2015 season.
His time with the team included four seasons where he started every game, 13 interceptions, 329 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 79 pass deflections, and two touchdowns. Although his career ended shortly after leaving Atlanta, his contributions with the Falcons were significant enough to justify this ranking.