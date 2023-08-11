Ranking the Atlanta Falcons remaining receiver free agency options
By Nick Halden
If there is one obvious roster complaint for the Atlanta Falcons both this season and in the Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith era it is the receiver position. Whether it is Matt Ryan attempting to have Tajae Sharpe be a primary receiver or asking rookie Drake London to be the only consistent option last year it is a position that has needed more help.
The Falcons clearly made a solid move by adding Mack Hollins and bringing in speedster Scotty Miller. However, neither player is a proven performer and Atlanta could clearly use a veteran on the depth chart.
Even if that player isn't a big contributor having a veteran presence in the rotation could be a big help to not only the receivers but to Desmond Ridder and Kyle Pitts as well. At this point in the season, there aren't any options in free agency that are going to come in without injury or off-the-field field concerns. The top options are obviously all off the market leaving Atlanta with few clear options that fit their locker room.
With this in mind, let's take a look at the top options for the Falcons at the position if they are willing to make a move.